Randy Orton should return during the WWE Draft with a big change after severe injury, according to a legendary manager (Exclusive)

Randy Orton has been absent from TV for a long time now. Since he suffered an injury to his back, the treatment has kept him away from in-ring action. However, with the WWE Draft coming up, legendary manager Dutch Mantell has said that he feels that The Viper should return with one big change.

During a recent WWE show, Triple H revealed that the Draft would take place in the next few weeks.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about what changes the Draft could bring to the company. According to Dutch Mantell, though, he feels Orton should return during the Draft and shift from RAW to SmackDown as this would help the blue brand immensely.

"Well, I may have told you this before we went on the air today, but one guy that I think the fans are dying to see and he's hurt is, Randy Orton. Now remember we talked about time and time and time again how weak the WWE SmackDown bench was... But now, they got a lot of strength. You put Orton on there, they are going to be packed," the veteran said. (1:42 - 2:12)

Is Randy Orton eligible for the WWE Draft?

As mentioned by Triple H during WWE SmackDown, every superstar will be eligible for the Draft, even those absent due to an injury. This includes Orton.

Whether they draft him or not remains to be seen, but the fact remains that the star might appear back on WWE television before too long.

There's been a lot of speculation about his return, but Orton's return is something that fans are waiting desperately for, with a hope of what it could mean for the legend.

He could end up as the champion who dethrones Roman Reigns or might even return to his old team with Riddle. Whatever happens, fans will have to wait to see it.

