The Bloodline could split in two soon with a surprising WWE Superstar leading it against Roman Reigns and new stars added

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, is one of the most dominant factions in recent WWE history. For almost three years, Reigns has dominated while in charge of this faction and, despite rumors, has shown no signs of slowing down. However, quite a few reports have talked about fractures within the faction.

In one of the current storylines and previous stories, fractures have been planted between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. However, if The Bloodline splits down the middle, there's a chance that the opposing side of the faction might be led by none other than Solo Sikoa.

Much like the original New World Order, The Bloodline's dominance is unquestioned. But as was seen later in the nWo, the team split into factions. While that ended badly, a better booking of the faction this time might help make for better WWE programming.

On top of that, there are more than enough young Anoa'i family members just waiting for a chance to burst through in WWE and become the next big stars. Zilla Fatu, Umaga's son, has begun training in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. Jacob Fatu has been a presence in MLW and is the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

All of these stars might come to WWE soon if the company wants them to. It would be perfect for a split in the faction and have the Anoa'i family battle each other, with one team under Roman Reigns' leadership and the other under the new chief - Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa has been seen as one of the stars who will betray Roman Reigns and break the Bloodline

Even though Solo Sikoa has been a loyal member of Reigns' faction, the superstar knows there is only a specific limit to which he may grow while working for Roman Reigns.

The world championships and biggest opportunities will always be reserved for The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, Sikoa has proved himself to be quite the formidable force in WWE. The fact remains he may choose to betray Reigns sooner rather than later. Should he do so while splitting The Bloodline apart, nothing might be a better story for the company.

Do you think Solo Sikoa is ready to lead a faction of his own? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

