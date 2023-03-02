Unrewarded contributions to The Bloodline, a devious plan - 4 signs Solo Sikoa will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Bloodline has been dominant in WWE during Roman Reigns' incredible run as champion. However, cracks have begun to form in the group's foundation and Solo Sikoa is seemingly flying under the radar.

Sami Zayn made his choice at Royal Rumble and struck The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. Sikoa immediately pounced on the former Honorary Uce and has consistently had Reigns' back since he arrived on the main roster at Clash at the Castle last year.

As Roman, Jimmy, and Paul Heyman are fixated on resolving Jey Uso's issues within the group, Solo Sikoa may decide that now is the perfect time to strike.

Listed below are signs that Solo Sikoa will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#4. Solo Sikoa hasn't been rewarded for being a loyal soldier to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut during the main event of Clash at the Castle and helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has been doing The Tribal Chief's bidding as The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

The 29-year-old was extremely patient with Sami Zayn during his time in the group but sensed when it was time to turn his back on The Great Liberator. Solo may be sensing that The Head of the Table is losing control of his group and may interfere at WrestleMania to ensure that Reigns is dethroned.

#3. He may think he is a better leader than Roman Reigns

Solo has sat under Roman's learning tree since his arrival on WWE's main roster last September. He has witnessed the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for The Bloodline. Reigns' ego is massive, and it has gotten in the way of rational decision-making several times.

Sikoa may believe that The Bloodline would still be as powerful as ever if The Tribal Chief hadn't pushed his luck and tried to get Sami Zayn to attack his former best friend, Kevin Owens, at the Royal Rumble. The 29-year-old may view a shocking attack on Roman at WWE WrestleMania as a way to voice his displeasure.

#2. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman could be working together

Solo Sikoa was brought to The Bloodline by "The Elders," according to The Wiseman, Paul Heyman. Reigns essentially told Solo not to worry about that and that he strictly answers to him now. The 29-year-old accepted the demands of The Tribal Chief, but may secretly be working behind his back with Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman betrayed Brock Lesnar to align with Roman Reigns and could now see Sikoa as the next big thing in WWE. It would be a shocking turn of events if Heyman and Sikoa betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania, but anything is possible with The Bloodline storyline.

#1. It has been his plan all along

Most of the WWE Universe hasn't even considered the possibility of Sikoa betraying Reigns and The Bloodline at WrestleMania. Solo has been perfect in his role as the protector of the group, but the odds are that he has much higher aspirations for his career.

Solo Sikoa will turn 30 years old in a little over two weeks. He will be entering the prime of his career and may be tired of being stuck in Reigns' shadow. Sikoa hasn't ruffled any feathers in The Bloodline thus far, but that could be by design. The Enforcer could be preparing to reveal his true intentions to The Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

