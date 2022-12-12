WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently opened up about his relationship with The Bloodline's counselor Paul Heyman, saying that the former ECW head honcho is like an uncle to him.

Solo became the latest member of the dominant faction (aside from Sami Zayn) when he debuted on the main roster in the main event of Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has acted as an enforcer for the stable based around the legendary Samoan wrestling clan.

In a recent interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, the former NXT North American Champion revealed his connection with the 57-year old, how he has been around Sikoa's family for years and how his presence has impacted the young wrestler.

"He’s like my uncle, man. First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years. He’s been around Roman’s dad, he was around my dad. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but my dad was one of the first Paul Heyman guys when they started in WCW because he was their manager. Now he’s with Roman and my brothers, and now with me. There’s a lot of things that he’s taught and is still teaching me. " [h/t Wrestling Headlines]

With The Bloodline's shananigans being the biggest ongoing storyline in WWE, Solo Sikoa has found himself in the spotlight for the first time in his main roster career, and many fans will say that he's exceeded expectations for the most part.

Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to late WWE legend

Solo Sikoa paid tribute to the late Umaga on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Umaga was one of the most memorable WWE Superstars from the mid-to-late 2000s. Being the brother of Rikishi and uncle to Solo and The Usos, the Samoan Bulldozer was a part of the legendary Anoa'i family. The former Intercontinental Champion was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2009 and passed away shortly after due to a heart attack.

On last week's episode of RAW (December 5), Sikoa brutalized Matt Riddle after the latter teamed up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag titles. After the bout, the 28-year old attacked the Original Bro, putting an exclamation point on the assault with Umaga's signature Samoan Spike.

Solo Sikoa has since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his legendary uncle.

While Solo Sikoa established himself as a force to be reckoned with, Matt Riddle was shelved for six weeks after the attack.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes