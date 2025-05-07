Randy Orton reveals why he’s worried about WWE Backlash in his hometown

WWE will present its 20th Backlash event on Saturday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy Orton is worried but hopeful that he will become a 15-time World Champion in his hometown. Still relevant after 25 years as a pro wrestler, Orton just revealed his surprising private thoughts going into Backlash.

Ad

The Apex Predator will lock up in his hometown with the man he's wrestled more than anyone else: John Cena, who has also teamed with Orton more than any other wrestler. Cena and Orton have shared the ring on five occasions in St. Louis, but now the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line.

Big Match John is going into WWE Backlash as the heel, which is how this differs from the previous 122 Cena vs. Orton bouts. Randy is well aware of this, but he's still a bit concerned about how the STL crowd will react to the Backlash main event. Speaking to Billboard, the third-generation Superstar discussed the heel-face dynamic for this match and potentially getting booed.

Ad

Trending

"It’s different, because I’m the good guy, and that’s never been the case before — so I don’t know what to expect. I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I’m very excited to see, because usually I know the type of reaction I’m going to get, or at least I know the type of reaction I want. Usually, it’s close to that. But with this, I don’t know. They might love John. They might s**t on me and be booing me," Orton said.

Ad

Randy Orton continued:

"I know it’s my hometown and I’m from St. Louis and I grew up here — but as far as being the hometown guy, I’m not at all the Cardinals games, or wearing the Blues jersey, and doing all that s**t. I’m a homebody. I’m not out. I have my kids and wife, and we stay to ourselves when I’m in town. It’s not that I don’t rep the city, but I’m not out there repping the city. So it’s not like everyone is going to love me necessarily. I’m very curious to see how Saturday goes," Orton said.

Ad

Ad

Cena and Orton last competed in St. Louis on January 17, 2014. Cena won by DQ at the live event, but Orton retained. Out of their five STL matches, the legendary duo won twice on the same team, while Cena won their two singles bouts and the Elimination Chamber.

Updated WWE Backlash lineup for Saturday

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 20th Backlash event on Saturday. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta United States Championship Fatal 4 Way: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

WWE Backlash will mark Pat McAfee's 9th career match. His in-ring debut came in March 2009 as he defeated Warpig at IWA East Coast Scarcade. Besides the 2024 Royal Rumble, Boomstick last worked at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated The Miz on Night One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More