Randy Orton's apology to 40-year-old star gets rejected for one simple reason at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Randy Orton felt obligated to apologize to a 40-year-old superstar following a disastrous end to the night at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the superstar didn't accept his apology for one simple reason.
The opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event saw Randy Orton defeat Drew McIntyre. While McIntyre had Logan Paul accompanying him at the ringside area, it was the 40-year-old singer, Jelly Roll, who stood by Randy Orton, even getting involved in the match as well as the post-match angle. That, unfortunately, led to him getting a Claymore Kick.
Later backstage, Orton apologized to Jelly Roll, who refused to accept it. He said that he was a grown man and he made the conscious decision to be there, which is why the apology wasn't accepted.
However, Orton then followed up by telling him that they would have a match side-by-side at SummerSlam, teaming up together to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team bout.
Soon after this, it was officially announced that RK-Roll (their new tag team name) would be teaming together at SummerSlam 2025.
It's going to be one of the many matches in the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in WWE history. Jelly Roll will be looking to make a splash.
