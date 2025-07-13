Randy Orton's apology to 40-year-old star gets rejected for one simple reason at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Randy Orton felt obligated to apologize to a 40-year-old superstar following a disastrous end to the night at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the superstar didn't accept his apology for one simple reason.

Ad

The opening match of Saturday Night's Main Event saw Randy Orton defeat Drew McIntyre. While McIntyre had Logan Paul accompanying him at the ringside area, it was the 40-year-old singer, Jelly Roll, who stood by Randy Orton, even getting involved in the match as well as the post-match angle. That, unfortunately, led to him getting a Claymore Kick.

Later backstage, Orton apologized to Jelly Roll, who refused to accept it. He said that he was a grown man and he made the conscious decision to be there, which is why the apology wasn't accepted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

However, Orton then followed up by telling him that they would have a match side-by-side at SummerSlam, teaming up together to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a tag team bout.

Soon after this, it was officially announced that RK-Roll (their new tag team name) would be teaming together at SummerSlam 2025.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be one of the many matches in the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in WWE history. Jelly Roll will be looking to make a splash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!