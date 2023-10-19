Randy Orton's return to WWE confirmed following an obvious tease, fans are convinced

Randy Orton and WWE have reportedly arrived at a date for his return to television. The word on the rumor mill is that Survivor Series is the destination. However, considering the ratings war of late, it wouldn't be a surprise if the company pulled a shocker by having him appear beforehand.

The rock band Rev Theory, best known for the 'Voices' WWE entrance theme of The Viper, dropped a tease on Twitter/X that has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy.

Being arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots, Randy Orton's comeback after over a year is a huge win for the Stamford-based promotion. His last match was all the way back in May 2022.

There is not even the slightest clue about what the 14-time World Champion will do upon return, making it all the more intriguing. His final storyline before the injury was with The Bloodline. A SummerSlam main event between him and Roman Reigns was even heavily rumored.

AEW star Adam 'Edge' Copeland reminisces wrestling Randy Orton during the pandemic at WWE Backlash

Edge's WWE return after a life-threatening injury that forced him to retire in 2011 was met with a thunderous ovation at the Royal Rumble 2020. The very next night on RAW, his former Rated-RKO mate Orton brutally assaulted him.

This kickstarted a months-long rivalry between the two, which resulted in a WrestleMania Last Man Standing contest and a follow-up at Backlash. The latter match was dubbed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'

Speaking on Talk is Jericho recently with former AEW star Chris Jericho, Edge claimed that it was tough to put together a match like that with Orton:

"It's the toughest. I might be biased, but I think that's the toughest position. There is also no such thing. It's totally subjective. You probably think of a match when you think of your favorite match, and I think of a match, and then it's going to change. This month, it might be Austin [Steve Austin] and Bret [Bret Hart] submission match [WrestleMania 13]. Then it might be Nick Bockwinkel and Terry Funk from All Japan," Copeland said. [H/T Fightful]

Needless to say, Randy Orton and Edge have done it all in the wrestling business together, apart, and, against each other.

Do you think Rev Theory's tweet was a direct hint at Randy Orton's return? Sound off in the comments section below!

