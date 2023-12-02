Randy Orton spotted with fellow WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is set to be an important night for Randy Orton. The veteran grappler got together with another top WWE name before the show.

WWE previously announced that The Viper will be appearing on tonight's SmackDown after receiving an invitation from General Manager Nick Aldis. This will be Orton's first blue brand appearance since the May 20th, 2022 episode. Plans for the future Hall of Famer were leaked earlier this evening.

Logan Paul will also be on tonight's SmackDown as he had issued an open challenge for his first contender as WWE United States Champion. Plans for the YouTube star were also leaked ahead of tonight's show. The celebrity wrestler took to his Instagram Stories earlier this evening to reveal that he was hanging out with The Legend Killer, and that they had recorded a future episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

"We just did IMPAULSIVE with the legend... uh, the Legend Killer should I say. Randy Orton, ladies and gentleman! SmackDown tonight, don't miss it," Paul said.

"Don't miss it, baby," Orton added.

"Let's go!" Paul said.

Logan Paul and Randy Orton on Instagram Stories

The segment with the master of the RKO is set to close tonight's SmackDown. Paul's segment is expected to air at the half-way point.

WWE Hall of Famer opens up on Randy Orton's back injury

Randy Orton returned to WWE this week after being on the injured list for more than one year with a serious back injury.

The Viper is friends with Kurt Angle as their wives, Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle, are supposedly best friends. Speaking on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist discussed Orton's return and his health.

"It's about time. I'm just glad he did [return] because I was communicating with him for quite some time when he was out with the injury because Kim [Orton] and Giovanna [Angle] are best friends. He was telling me, 'Hey, man, it's not looking good. I don't know how my back is going to heal, if my back's going to heal.' They didn't know [if Orton would return]. Randy, he's young, too. I mean he's in his 40s, but he's still pretty young. [Compared to] Me and other guys that are wrestling, like Sting in his 60s, and Chris Jericho in his 50s. So yeah, he's still young. He still has a good six or seven years, if he stays healthy," Angle said.

The 43-year-old third-generation wrestler defeated Dominik Mysterio in his RAW return match this past Monday. The former Legacy leader announced that he will be going to SmackDown tonight to get revenge on The Bloodline.

