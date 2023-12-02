Logan Paul plans, Bobby Lashley in action, and several more WWE SmackDown spoilers for tonight

New details have been leaked on rumored plans for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn. The episode will feature fallout from the Survivor Series PLE.

WWE previously announced three items for tonight's show - Randy Orton's blue brand return after being invited by Nick Aldis, Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Logan Paul's return as United States Champion. Earlier this evening there were two leaked spoilers on plans for tonight - a top star signee to be announced by the GM plus a return to singles action.

Now a new report from backstage at SmackDown indicates that Owens will be the next challenger to the United States Championship, according to BWE. This is interesting as WWE posted video of Paul issuing an open challenge for tonight. It looks like The Prizefighter will answer that challenge, and that the segment will air before his match with Waller.

It was also reported that tonight's SmackDown will open up with an in-ring promo by the winners of Women's WarGames - Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair. Butch vs. Bobby Lashley is also planned for tonight's card, along with a Santos Escobar segment.

