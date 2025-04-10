Randy Orton still expected to compete at WrestleMania 41; Another planned match could be canceled due to an injury (Exclusive) 

Randy Orton is reportedly still expected to compete at WrestleMania 41 despite his match being canceled. But an unfortunate report has revealed that WWE might have to cancel another planned match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Randy Orton is still penciled in for a match at WrestleMania. While 11 matches have been announced so far, three or four more are expected to be added to the card. However, one match that is in jeopardy is the planned bout between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

This is due to the injury that McIntyre suffered on SmackDown when a shard of glass directly entered his eye. He has been wearing an eyepatch as a result, and WWE could still cancel this match. However, some other matches that could be added to the card include a stipulation World Tag Team Title match between The New Day and The War Raiders, and a possible Street Profits WWE Tag Team title defense.

The Street Profits' match status at WrestleMania is still up in the air. JoeyVotes revealed that they could defend the titles in the main event of the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

What makes more sense for Randy Orton's WrestleMania direction?

If it is indeed a fight against time to see if Drew McIntyre can make it to WrestleMania, then WWE will have to cook up something big for Randy Orton at the biggest stage in Las Vegas.

There seems to be the perfect opportunity to have him be a part of a big moment, even if it isn't the multi-month-long story that he has had leading up to the canceled bout against Kevin Owens.

Based on the way things played out on SmackDown on April 4th, the instant response on social media was to be hyped about a potential showdown between Randy Orton and Nick Aldis.

For those who may not be aware, Nick Aldis hasn't wrestled for WWE yet, but he is as legitimate as it gets. He is a former 2-Time NWA World Heavyweight Champion - a title held by the likes of AJ Styles and Ric Flair. He is also an ex-TNA World Heavyweight Champion and an all-round wrestler who belongs in WWE.

He hasn't had the chance to compete yet, and considering that Randy Orton has already paid for the RKO he hit in advance (as he paid a $100,000 fine in 2023 - telling Aldis that he paid $50,000 extra for the "next RKO"), there's certainly a story there, so it's a strong argument to be made.

On the other hand, it could be a Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes type of moment when The American Nightmare made his grand return at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. However, this would undeniably be on a smaller scale. Still, there would likely be a big pop if Randy Orton had a surprise opponent like the returning Rusev or Aleister Black - both of whom are rumored to be WWE-bound.

