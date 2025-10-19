  • home icon
Raquel Rodriguez breaks silence after she "sumo'd" Rhea Ripley in Japan

By JP David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 13:38 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. (Photo: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. (Photo: WWE.com)

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley have been rivals for years, from NXT to the main roster. They recently partook in a "sumo" match in Japan, and Rodriguez has commented about it on social media.

WWE was in Japan on October 17 and 18 for a couple of live events in Tokyo. Ripley teamed up with IYO SKY to defeat The Kabuki Warriors on the first day. On the following day, Stephanie Vaquer defended the Women's World Championship against Ripley, Rodriguez, and SKY.

During the title match, Ripley and Rodriguez emulated a sumo match, with The Genius of the Sky serving as the referee.

In a post on Instagram, Raquel Rodriguez shared images from the spot during the match. They looked like they were having fun, which is the norm during live events since there is no storyline progression. It's all about giving the fans an enjoyable experience.

"I sumo’d in Ryoguku Arena Sumida Tokyo," Rodriguez wrote.
While they may be rivals inside the ring, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley are pretty close in real life. They got matching tattoos of a chibi sumo wrestler in Japan, along with CM Punk, which Ripley shared on her Instagram.

Rhea Ripley suffers broken nose during match with Raquel Rodriguez

During the Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley suffered a broken nose from a spot involving Raquel Rodriguez and IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky tried to hit a hurricanrana on Rodriguez, who overpowered her and lifted her up in the powerbomb position.

Big Mami Cool tossed SKY outside into Ripley, who caught an elbow straight to the nose. With both former Women's World Champions down, Stephanie Vaquer capitalized and hit a Corkscrew Moonsault on Rodriguez to retain her title.

Ripley showed her toughness by returning to the ring after the main event match ended to pay tribute to AJ Styles. The babyfaces were inside the ring with The Phenomenal One, while the heels were outside and applauded the final WWE match of Styles in Japan.

