Raquel Rodriguez opens up on her biggest struggle when she joined WWE

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has opened up about her biggest struggles during her initial days in the company.

The former NXT Women's Champion is taking giant steps towards cementing her place as one of the top stars in the women's division. In a recent episode of SmackDown, Rodriguez unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey after the latter had issued an open challenge for her title.

Despite the loss, the 31-year-old was impressive in the match, and her performance was acknowledged by the SmackDown Women's Champion after the bout.

Raquel recently joined Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss several topics. During the interview, she stated that she had a tough time portraying a serious character at the Performance Center.

"When I first started at the Performance Center, they could not get me to stop smiling and I’m supposed to be this big and tall and intimidating character and that was my biggest struggle really was trying to stay serious when you’re just having fun and that’s what it was and it always has been to me is I’m out there, I’m doing something I love, I’m having fun doing it, I’m doing it with my friends, why wouldn’t you wanna smile? Right?" (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Raquel Rodriguez comments on Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion shared her thoughts on real-life friend Rhea Ripley joining The Judgment Day faction.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, she professed that Ripley had been waiting to play a destructive character for a long time.

"That girl has no ceiling. Look at her! This is her though. This is her from the day she started at the PC [Performance Center] from when I first saw her with long blonde hair, smiling all the time too. In getting to know her and hanging out with her and traveling with her, I know that this is the Rhea Ripley she's been waiting to show everyone."

Raquel Rodriguez and Ripley are both on a great run at the moment on Vince McMahon's brand. Trained by Scotty 2 Hotty, both superstars are on the right track to hit their full potential in the company.

