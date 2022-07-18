Watch: WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez given a new theme song

It sounds like WWE will be giving Raquel Rodriguez's character a bit of a makeover for the next time she appears on SmackDown.

Rodriguez was brought up to SmackDown earlier this year following WrestleMania 38 and had a standout showing against Ronda Rousey on an episode of SmackDown on May 13.

But it appears that WWE is looking to take Raquel in a different direction based on her new entrance theme that debuted during a SmackDown dark match Friday night against Sonya Deville.

Gone is her former rock entrance theme that she debuted in NXT titled "Get Out The Way" and has been replaced with a more upbeat Latin theme that has yet to be given a track title. You can check out Rodriguez's new theme in the embedded video below.

Raquel Rodriguez hasn't been on WWE programming since Money in the Bank

Raquel Rodriguez appeared to have a lot of momentum. However, she has not been in WWE programming since Money In The Bank on July 2nd.

Based on her performing in a dark match this past Friday and recent live events, she is not injured. It remains a mystery why she hasn't appeared on SmackDown since the premium live event.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Rodriguez when she returns to television with her new theme music. The former NXT Women's Champion has already made some adjustments to her character following her callup to the main roster.

Perhaps this new upbeat song will give the fans some insight into the direction WWE will take Raquel.

What are your thoughts on WWE changing Raquel Rodriguez's theme music? Which theme song do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

