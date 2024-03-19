Raquel Rodriguez provides health update after recent WWE absence 

Raquel Rodriguez provided a health update for WWE fans after the news broke today that she was removed from the active roster. The former champion has not competed in a match since her dominant victory over Chelsea Green on the February 26 episode of WWE RAW.

It was reported by PWInsider today that Raquel Rodriguez has been removed from the active roster. The veteran is listed internally with other talents who are out of action, and it was not confirmed whether it is a new injury or Rodriguez's recent health issues. The 33-year-old is battling Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) and missed several months before returning to the ring last month.

She shared a video of herself getting a lymphatic massage today on social media. The RAW star noted that it has helped her get through some of the worst days and suggested that anyone who is struggling to get a lymphatic massage as well in her video below:

"The healing journey has been a learning journey too. Learning about the lymphatic system and coming in for regular lymphatic massages has been so pivotal in helping me get past some caca days. Sometimes I spend all day at @detoxitymedispa and love it!" she wrote.

Former WWE writer on Raquel Rodriguez's booking

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the Stamford-based promotion to task following an episode of WWE RAW in January.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed Raquel Rodriguez was being held back by bad booking. He noted that she has a ton of charisma and a great look, but WWE has not done anything substantial with her on the main roster:

"What have they done with her? Like that's why I am saying, bro, it is the booking. Because we look at her we see a good looking girl, we see a girl that has got charisma, she has got an unbelievable body, she's an amazing athlete, we see all of that. What have they done with her? Zero." [02:45 onwards]

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were once in a popular tag team together. Rodriguez made it known that she missed her former partner during Liv Morgan's hiatus, and only time will tell if the former Women's Tag Team Champions ever reunite.

