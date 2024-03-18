WWE pulls recently returned star from upcoming events

A recently returned WWE Superstar has reportedly been pulled from upcoming events and is listed internally with other talents who are out of action.

Raquel Rodriguez is a popular superstar who returned last month and won the Last Chance Battle Royal to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She missed several months before her return in February due to a battle with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). She has not performed in a match since her victory over Chelsea Green on the February 26 edition of WWE RAW.

According to a report from PW Insider, Raquel Rodriguez has been removed from the active roster and is listed with other stars who are on the shelf. The report did not reveal if the removal was due to recent health concerns or an injury.

WWE star would like to team up with Raquel Rodriguez

Braun Strowman has revealed that he would love to get in the ring with Raquel Rodriguez. The former Universal Champion is currently out of action after undergoing neck fusion surgery.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Strowman said he and Rodriguez would dominate as a tag team. Strowman added that Rodriguez has improved as a performer, and he is very proud of her:

"You never know. I don't know who we could ever wrestle if you put the two of us together. The biggest, baddest, female on the roster with the biggest, baddest male. There's not much competition. I would live to get in there and get an oppurtunity. I've watched that young lady cut her teeth in this business and just absolutely transform herself, her physique, her mental state, her in-ring work. I couldn't be more proud of her. So, absolutely, I'd love to get in the ring with her," he said. [From 03:18 - 03:41]

Raquel Rodriguez is a 3-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 33-year-old when she returns.