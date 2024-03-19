Raquel Rodriguez shares cryptic update amid recent WWE roster rumors

The WWE Universe is buzzing this afternoon amid rumors about Raquel Rodriguez. The multi-time champion has just checked in with a cryptic update on her social media for her fans.

Officials reportedly pulled Rodriguez from the active roster this week. She is currently listed with other talents who are out of action, but it wasn't clear if Rodriguez is dealing with a fresh injury. The inaugural NXT Women's Champion was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) a few months back.

Big Mami Cool took to X (formerly Twitter) today to update fans while receiving a lymphatic massage to help with the MCAS. The 33-year-old then shared a motivational quote to her Instagram Stories, the cryptic nature of which had many fans conjecturing.

"No matter what has made you feel stuck, God is bigger than that thing, and He's already on the other side of it," the quote read.

Raquel did not wrestle from December 4 - February 18. She then returned to RAW on February 19 to win the Battle Royal to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion then made her return to singles action with a win over Chelsea Green on February 26 and has not been seen since.

Why WWE replaced Jade Cargill with Raquel Rodriguez

Jade Cargill finally made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She entered at #28 and lasted around 11 minutes before Liv Morgan tossed her out. Cargill had three eliminations of her own.

Cargill has not wrestled since The Rumble Match. There were reports of Big Jade being booked for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but the company decided to pull her from the event, a decision they nearly regretted according to reports.

It was revealed by The Wrestling Observer that officials replaced Cargill with Raquel Rodriguez because it didn't make much sense to book the former AEW star in a match she would lose. The overall decision was almost regretted as Rodriguez had an MCAS flare-up on the flight to Australia. She missed the entire rehearsal due to her condition, and there was some serious concern she'd miss the actual bout.

Cargill is yet to make her WWE singles debut, while the Stamford-based promotion has not assigned the 31-year-old to a brand either till now. She is however expected to have at least some presence at this year's Show of Shows.

