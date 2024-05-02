Rare Seth Rollins sighting after WrestleMania XL; appears healthy after major injury concerns

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently spotted after WrestleMania XL amid his injury concerns.

After The Rock returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year, he joined The Bloodline and started a feud with Cody Rhodes. Rollins selflessly stepped up to help The American Nightmare against the fearsome faction, and the duo teamed up to lock horns with Roman Reigns and The Final Boss at WrestleMania XL Night One.

Even though The Visionary lost his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night Two, he again came to The American Nightmare's aid during the latter's match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania, and according to recent reports, The Architect underwent knee surgery last month.

However, Black and Brave Wrestling's official Instagram handle recently posted a photo of The Visionary where he could be seen without a knee brace.

"It's a beautiful day to welcome a new class to #BlackandBrave!" the post read.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, confirmed his knee surgery

During a talk show in Ireland, Becky Lynch confirmed that Seth Rollins underwent knee surgery on his torn meniscus after The Show of Shows. The Man also joked that Rollins' rehab includes running after their three-year-old daughter, Roux.

"So, he [Seth Rollins] just got surgery on Tuesday, so he had knee surgery. He tore his meniscus a little while before WrestleMania, and so his rehab is running after a little three-year-old now," she said.

Many fans want to see Rollins return soon and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship. It seems like The Visionary might return sooner than expected, as he was seen without any knee braces.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently hinted at returning to the Stamford-based promotion to face the former World Heavyweight Champion in a match. It will be interesting to see when The Messiah returns to weekly programming.

