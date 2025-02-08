RAW General Manager Adam Pearce sends a message after 7-time WWE champion's massive departure

Adam Pearce recently took shots at a top star after his major move from WWE RAW to SmackDown. The General Manager of the Monday night show definitely didn't hold back.

Drew McIntyre appeared on this week's episode of SmackDown as an official member of the blue brand. He cut an intense promo and blamed RAW's "toxic workplace" for his bad mood. The Scottish Warrior called Pearce a clueless "bald idiot" and added that he decided to join SmackDown after a discussion with Nick Aldis.

Adam Pearce clapped back at Drew McIntyre on X (fka Twitter), predicting that the seven-time champion in WWE will throw a tantrum during his SmackDown run as soon as things don't go his way.

"Typical @DMcIntyreWWE, flapping lips and storming out the door. He’ll be fun for a few Fridays, those same lips firmly flush on Aldis…until he doesn’t get his way or gets in his own way, both of which are also typical. Claymore? Nah. Cry more," wrote Adam Pearce.

Veteran slams Drew McIntyre's booking in WWE

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-Royal Rumble show, Vince Russo expressed his unhappiness with Drew McIntyre's current run in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former writer even claimed The Scottish Warrior would have been let go by now if he was not a great performer.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew McIntyre was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing."

McIntyre had a strong start on this week's SmackDown, defeating Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. It remains to be seen how Triple H books him on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

