Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! It's going to be an action-packed episode as we are less than two weeks away from the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's episode will primarily focus on the qualifying matches of the Quarter Finals - with two matches each in the Men's and Women's tournament. There wasn't much of an indication of who Damian Priest's next World Heavyweight Title challenger will be, so we hope that we get some clarification about that tonight.

Here is what you need to look forward to in the penultimate episode of RAW to the King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

#6. Gunther takes on ex-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the 3rd time ever on RAW

Expand Tweet

Gunther might be one of the favorites to become the King of the Ring in 2024. Last week, he defeated Sheamus in a brutal battle, going 3-0 against The Celtic Warrior in singles matches.

Following the incredible ovation he received after RAW went off the air, Sheamus vowed that there would be no fourth match. The Ring General now has a big task ahead of him as he faces former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the third time ever.

As with his record against Sheamus, Gunther is 2-0 and will be looking to make it a perfect 3-0 against Kofi Kingston - who last faced at the end of January this year.

Kofi Kingston defeated Rey Mysterio in a WWE Supershow Live Event to qualify, but his odds look slim on RAW tonight.

#5. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are on a collision course for Saudi Arabia

Is World Title number 7 going to slip away from Becky Lynch in Jeddah?

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are on a collision course for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After becoming the runner-up in the Women's Battle Royal, Liv Morgan made it clear to the new Women's World Champion Becky Lynch that she wasn't done with her pursuit.

Getting a title shot following a huge win over the SmackDown-bound Nia Jax, Liv Morgan is undoubtedly first in line and that's why the match has been made official. Tensions were high last week on RAW in the sit-down segment between Becky and Liv, and Morgan looks to be a big favorite to topple off the Women's World Champion in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch's seventh World Title reign could be coming to a crashing halt in less than two weeks.

#4. Ilja Dragunov faces "Main Event" Jey Uso in a dream match

Jey Uso is in for an incredibly difficult test

Last week on RAW, two crucial King of the Ring matches saw a dream match get set up. In the opening match, "Main Event" Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre and defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor to advance to the Quarter Finals.

In another outstanding match, Ilja Dragunov, one of the newest RAW superstars from NXT, defeated Ricochet and shook his hand in a moment of respect. Dragunov, for those unaware, is one of the most impressive stars WWE has had in a long time.

The Mad Dragon will take on the experienced Jey Uso in what should be a banger of a main event, assuming it is the main event.

#3. Lyra Valkyria faces Zoey Stark in a Queen of the Ring match

Lyra Valkyria overcame Dakota Kai last week

Like Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria is one of the newest names on Monday Night RAW. What she has in common with Dragunov is being a former NXT Champion, with Valkyria holding the Women's Championship of the brand after dethroning her fellow Irishwoman Becky Lynch last year.

Last week, her impressive start on the red brand saw her defeat Dakota Kai despite Damage CTRL being at ringside. This week, she takes on the determined Zoey Stark in a big quarter-final match.

#2. Iyo Sky takes on Shayna Baszler in a QOTR match

The Genius Of The Sky is looking to become the second-ever QOTR

Iyo Sky was a huge success on Friday Night SmackDown and is looking to replicate that after getting drafted to Monday Night RAW. Last week, she defeated the veteran Natalya in an impressive performance.

This week, she takes on Shayna Baszler, who defeated Maxxine Dupri (replacing Zelina Vega) in the Supershow Live Event. Iyo Sky will be the favorite in this clash of two former NXT Women's Champions.

Will it be the Genius of the Sky or the Queen of Spades who advances to the semi-finals?

#1. Sami Zayn is on guard as two major threats to the Intercontinental Champion loom

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn has been getting bombarded from both sides as Chad Gable and "Big" Bronson Reed have been in active pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. Not one to shy away from a challenge, the four-time Intercontinental Champion made it clear - he wants to put his title on the line in Saudi Arabia against both Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

The pursuit of the title has been filled with nasty attacks from all ends - including attacks from Sami himself, albeit with retaliation in mind.

What will happen this week when the three men collide and make their intentions clear? It's going to be a big one, so don't miss out on RAW this week!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback