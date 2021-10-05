Dolph Ziggler wants 59-year-old veteran in the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament 

Dolph Ziggler wants former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner in the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament.

The 2021 King of the Ring Tournament will take place on RAW and SmackDown on the road to Crown Jewel, with the finals taking place at the Saudi Arabia event.

WWE on FOX recently asked fans to pick four superstars who should be in the King of the Ring Tournament. Dolph Ziggler posted the same four images of former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner, in his response:

Dolph Ziggler wants to see Scott Steiner in the King of the Ring Tournament

Dolph Ziggler isn't the only one who would love to see Scott Steiner on WWE TV

Dolph Ziggler, like many others, seems to be a big fan of Scott Steiner. Steiner has garnered a large fan following during his run as a wrestler. His "Steiner math" promo during his time in TNA has gained a cult following over the years.

Scott Steiner was a big name in WWE and WCW during the 90s. He won the WWE Tag Team titles on two occasions with Rick Steiner during his first WWE run. Steiner went to WCW in 1996 and remained with the promotion until the very end. In WCW, Steiner was pushed as a main event star and won the World title on one occasion.

Steiner made his WWE return in 2002 and kicked off a feud with Triple H. The duo wrestled for Triple H's World title in back-to-back pay-per-views on the road to WrestleMania 19 in 2003. 'The Game' emerged victorious when all was said and done, and both bouts were heavily criticized by fans.

Steiner spent the remainder of his WWE run as a mid-card act on RAW. His final WWE appearance came at the 2004 Royal Rumble where he competed in the annual free-for-all. He later suffered an injury that kept him out of action for two months. WWE released Steiner amid his hiatus, on August 17, 2004.

URBANTIAN™ @URBANTIAN Scott Steiner loses to WWE Hall of Famer in return match after 10-month absence - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/S7vwRg Scott Steiner loses to WWE Hall of Famer in return match after 10-month absence - Sportskeeda dlvr.it/S7vwRg https://t.co/SMoU6GyTRS

The in-ring veteran has competed for several promotions since his WWE exit, most notably TNA and NWA. Steiner recently wrestled his first match in over 10 months in a losing effort against WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

It's safe to assume that fans won't be seeing Steiner compete in the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament considering his age and his relationship with WWE.

Also Read

Tell us your four picks that you want to see compete in KotR 2021!

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh