RAW Superstar gives his honest opinion on Logan Paul in WWE (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has impressed many people with his WWE performances this year, including one member of the RAW locker room.

Damian Priest is no stranger to working with celebrities in WWE. Last year, he teamed up with rapper Bad Bunny in a marquee tag team match to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power, Priest explained how Bad Bunny silenced his doubters and earned the respect of everyone in WWE. Similarly, he believes Paul is not taking the wrestling business lightly.

“I haven’t had too much experience with him,” Priest said. “But seeing what he’s done and his performances, he has to be similar in the sense of taking this seriously, putting in the work and the time, wanting to earn his place. I haven’t had too much interactions with him, but it seems like he wants to earn that WWE respect. Like, ‘Hey, this is serious. I’m not just coming in and goofing around,’ so power to him for that.” [6:20-7:00]

Logan Paul’s WWE career so far

After briefly aligning with Sami Zayn in 2021, Logan Paul returned to WWE earlier this year at The Grandest Stage of Them All as The Miz’s tag team partner. The duo defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, with Paul earning rave reviews for his athletic ability and quick grasp of wrestling psychology.

In his first singles match, the YouTube star picked up a statement-making win over The Miz at SummerSlam last month. The contest featured a memorable moment in which Paul put his former tag team partner through the announce desk with a top-rope frog splash.

While most celebrities in WWE only make one-off appearances, that is not the case for Paul. The company recently announced that the 27-year-old signed a multi-year contract, which reportedly includes several Premium Live Events across 2022 and 2023.

