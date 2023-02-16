RAW Superstar mocks Chelsea Green’s devious plan to be added to WWE Elimination Chamber match

Chelsea Green returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble and has not stopped complaining as Elimination Chamber approaches.

Her new "Karen" gimmick has been a hit with wrestling fans and Green continues to feel like she is entitled to things she is yet to earn. She demanded that WWE Official Adam Pearce treat her as a star on RAW while ignoring the fact that she was eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match by Rhea Ripley just seconds after she entered.

Green took to Twitter today to claim that management should do the right thing and simply add her to the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

"Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada 🇨🇦 I know @WWEmanagement will do right by me and add me to the match…," tweeted Chelsea Green

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

I know Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in CanadaI know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match… Me in all of my cutest fur when I win #WWEChamber in Canada 🇨🇦 I know @WWE management will do right by me and add me to the match… https://t.co/ch2Djceh7v

Michin (aka Mia Yim) simply responded by pointing out that things do not work that way.

"It don’t work like that," tweeted Michin.

Chelsea Green still not assigned to a brand in WWE heading into Elimination Chamber

Chelsea Green has not been assigned to RAW or SmackDown ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The 31-year-old entered the Women's Royal Rumble at #20 and was immediately eliminated. She hasn't found much success since her return at last month's premium live event. She lost to Asuka on the February 6th edition of RAW and immediately started complaining about it on social media.

Green teamed up with Sonya Deville on last week's episode of SmackDown but that didn't work out either. After Green and Deville lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea blamed the loss on her tag team partner.

A wrestling fan recently pointed out that Green does not have a brand logo on her superstar profile page. She has seemingly still not been assigned to RAW or SmackDown yet and may continue to appear on both shows.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Green worked Chelsea Green is in town and expected to appear on #WWERAW tonight.Green worked #SMACKDOWN last week, and currently does not have a specified brand on her Superstar profile. Chelsea Green is in town and expected to appear on #WWERAW tonight. Green worked #SMACKDOWN last week, and currently does not have a specified brand on her Superstar profile. https://t.co/tVyySZJFmW

Michin recently returned to the company and joined The O.C. on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Michin and Chelsea's war of words on social media plays out on television after Elimination Chamber.

Would you like to see a match between Michin and Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes