"The atmosphere changed" - RAW Superstar describes the reception to Brock Lesnar's surprise return 

Johnny Gargano, one of the latest additions to the Monday Night RAW roster, described the backstage reception to another shock return on the Red Brand, this time by Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate returned on this week's episode of RAW, walking out to confront and attack United States Champion Bobby Lashley. The attack also ensured that The All Mighty would lose his title to Seth Rollins mere minutes later.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV in the main event of SummerSlam, challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match. His contract with the company won't expire until February 2023. Yet, many fans did not expect to see him until just before the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Gargano commented on how the mood and atmosphere in the building shifted at the Barclays Center when Brock's theme hit. On WWE's The Bump, he said:

"Being in the Barclays Center that night, the atmosphere changed when Brock Lesnar came out. The whole mood in the building changed, and you can see why." [13:55 to 14:03]

All signs point towards Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley clashing at Crown Jewel. This might be a continuation of their feud from earlier this year when the two played 'hot-potato' with the WWE Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer thought Brock Lesnar's return could've been better

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seems to have disliked Brock Lesnar's return on this week's RAW.

Despite the crowd cheering during the return and subsequent attack, Bully said on Busted Open that the segment could've been better if the tables were turned and Bobby Lashley stood on top at the end.

"I'm not so sure about it. I've seen it [Lashley and Lesnar] a couple of times. I don't think they caught the lightning in the bottle that I hoped they would have caught. Last night, Brock just decimated Bobby. Imagine that would have went the other way last night. That would have been real shocking. Imagine Brock would have picked Bobby up and Bobby would have slid down and did to Brock what Brock did to Bobby."

The only previous singles match between the two happened at the Royal Rumble event earlier this year for the WWE Championship. There, Lashley won the title from Lesnar after Paul Heyman turned on the latter.

Earlier, Brock Lesnar had won the WWE Championship in a Fatal five-way match involving him, Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley at the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

