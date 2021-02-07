RAW Superstar wants to face Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Edge (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Roman Reigns are the two Superstars at the top of the WWE roster right now. Joining Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns in the main event right now is the 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge. Former NXT Superstar Damian Priest has now stated that he is looking forward to facing all three of these men.

During a conversation with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, Damian Priest named Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Edge, and a couple more top Superstars as the ones he is looking forward to facing.

"You have Drew McIntyre, you have Roman Reigns, you have Edge, and Randy, and Bray" - Damian Priest on who he wants to face

Damian Priest claimed that he wants to face everyone on RAW, especially the household names and top Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt.

"If I go down that path, I'm just gonna name everybody. There's just so much talent, you know, I wanna work with everybody. But selfishly, yeah I wanna be the guy. I wanna be at the top of the show. I gotta look at the bigger stars and my goal is to reach that plateau where I'm consistently in that and looked upon that way on the main event. I am working with the household names, you have McIntyre, you have Roman, you have Edge, and Randy, and Bray, and all these guys. And I like I said I can tell that if I keep going I'm just gonna name everybody. So, I'm looking forward to it all but of course there are some that stand a little bit higher. And those are just like, they are the champions. They are the one that carry the brands, they are the ones that are basically the face of the company. And those are the ones that I definitely wanna mix it in the ring with. To either show that I belong or to see if I belong. Either way, I need to do that to not just for everyone else, but I need to prove it to myself that okay I do belong here."

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link back to this article.