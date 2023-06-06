"Ready or not, here I come" - 41-year-old star sends warning ahead of Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has issued a warning ahead of their Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight on RAW.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is the next premium live event on the calendar, and the show will take place on July 1st at the 02 Arena in London, England. Every year, a male and female superstar earn the opportunity for a title match by retrieving the MITB briefcases suspended above the ring.

Austin Theory and Liv Morgan won last year's ladder matches. Liv Morgan cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Austin Theory joined the short list of superstars with a failed cash-in attempt on their resume.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Zoey Stark will battle Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Trish Stratus has already predicted a victory for Stark, but Natalya feels differently.

The veteran was interviewed ahead of tonight's qualifying match and delivered a message to her opponent. She stated that tonight will be a Litmus test to see where she ranks in the division and noted that she will be ready to compete despite her knee injury.

"Well, I don't get ready, I stay ready. Regardless of what is going on with my knee, tonight with Zoey (Stark) will be a Litmus test to see where I stand. Ready or not, here I come," said Natalya. [From 00:07 - 00:17]

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley boasts about her victory over Natalya

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in dominant fashion at WWE Night of Champions and is quite proud of it.

The Eradicator won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and went on to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Her reign is off to an impressive start, as she defeated Zelina Vega at Backlash and followed it up with an impressive victory over Natalya at Night of Champions.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, the 26-year-old joked about how she pinned the veteran at the premium live event and suggested that many others would like to be in that position as well.

"I mean, I gave her a birthday present. You know how many people wanna get pinned like that? Happy birthday!" Ripley said. [7:24 - 7:30]

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Natalya getting squashed on her birthday is BRUTAL.



#WWENOC Rhea Ripley just absolutely squashed Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.Natalya getting squashed on her birthday is BRUTAL. Rhea Ripley just absolutely squashed Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.Natalya getting squashed on her birthday is BRUTAL.#WWENOC https://t.co/XeHwCgZTnx

Zoey Stark recently made her main roster debut by helping Trish Stratus at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see if she can pick up her first big victory tonight and qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in July.

Which WWE Superstars would you like to see win the MITB contract this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

