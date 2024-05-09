Real-life Bloodline member claims he’s the Head of the Table alongside Roman Reigns

The Bloodline remains a top WWE faction coming out of WrestleMania and the WWE Draft 2024. Amid speculation on new Bloodline warriors, one member of The Anoa'i family is making bold statements about Roman Reigns.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. is the son of Afa, the Wild Samoan, brother to Samu and LA Smooth. The 26-year-veteran trained under his father and brothers, then made his pro debut in 1998 at the age of 14. He was signed to WWE from October 30, 2006 until February 23, 2009, where he performed most notably as Manu, a member of The Legacy.

The Samoan Storm has been a topic of discussion as of late due to rumors of WWE bringing in new members of The Bloodline. Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm on the Muscle Memory podcast, Afa Jr. was asked about his situation and where he fit within the Samoan Dynasty. The 39-year-old gave a brief inside look at his legendary family, and had some interesting remarks for Roman Reigns.

"I am the second coming of Afa, the Wild Samoan himself. Everybody wants to call Roman Reigns The Tribal Chief and stuff like that, but the truth of the matter is: That's my father. He's the one, it's always been Afa and Sika. He's the patriarch of the family, and now that his health has taken a toll... He's getting older in life and he has to worry about his family and his health now. So, I consider myself somewhat of an underboss of the family. I'm outside of the spotlight but I hold it down, and I keep the family in check," Afa Jr. said. [3:43 to 4:17]

Malcolm then brought up how everyone knows Roman is at he head of the Bloodline table. He asked Afa Jr. where he sits at that same table.

"I'm at... I'm the other Head of the Table, bro. Yeah, there's two heads - he sits at one, and I sit at the other. Just like Afa and Sika would've back in the day," Afa Jr. commented. [4:21 to 4:30]

The former Manu only held gold on one occasion while under contract to WWE, and that was the FCW Southern Heavyweight Championship.

Real-life Bloodline member Afa Anoa'i Jr. was kicked out of The Legacy before WWE release

Afa Anoa'i Jr,. fka Manu, was once a member of The Legacy in WWE. Long before The Bloodline existed, the generational faction was made up of the following stars - Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase Jr., and Manu. Some were members at different times in the faction's run.

Afa Jr. had his last WWE match on December 29, 2008. He was defeated by the then-ECW Champion Matt Hardy that night in just under 8 minutes. Per the conditions set by Randy Orton, Manu was kicked out of The Legacy because he failed to win.

Sim Snuka was also booted later on, and the two united to go against Orton and Rhodes weeks later, with the help of the returning Ted DiBiase Jr., but he turned on Manu to join The Legacy. WWE parted ways with Manu just over one month later on February 23, 2009.

