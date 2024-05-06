Major Bloodline member potentially undergoing name change - Reports

The WWE Universe had strong speculation on the future of The Bloodline coming out of WrestleMania XL. However, despite Roman Reigns' big loss at 'Mania, officials have kept one of the hottest storylines going, and there's no sign of it slowing down.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at Backlash France. The match went almost 20 minutes and ended after Tanga Loa made his return to WWE by stopping The Prizefighter from pinning The Bloodline's MFT. The Enforcer then pinned KO with a Samoan Spike as a shocked Paul Heyman looked on.

Tanga Loa is the son of Haku, the cousin/adoptive brother to Tama Tonga and Hikuleo. The company filed to trademark Loa's ring name on the same day he debuted, but there may be a significant change in the works.

Official records from the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) revealed that the company's legal team filed to trademark two names on May 4 - Tanga Loa and Tonga Loa. This looks to be an alternate spelling of Loa's current ring name or perhaps a change from Tanga Loa to Tonga Loa.

There's also speculation that WWE may change Tama's ring name to Tonga Loa. If they do, The Bloodline trio will feature Solo Sikoa, Tanga Loa, and Tonga Loa.

WWE continues The Bloodline saga with interesting twist

The Bloodline scored a major victory at the Backlash France Premium Live Event as Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga won a Street Fight against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Tanga Loa make his return to the company by saving his faction members from a pin.

At Saturday's Backlash, WWE booked an unexpected twist to the storyline, as there was a tense family reunion backstage with Jey Uso running into his Bloodline brethren. Paul Heyman's gesture to Main Event Jey has increased speculation on how The Wise Man feels about changes to the faction.

It is still expected that Jacob Fatu will make his WWE debut in the near future. He is the son of The Tonga Kid and nephew of Rikishi and Umaga. There had been talk of putting Jacob and Tama in a tag team together because their fathers, Haku and The Tonga Kid, teamed up in the 1980s as The Islanders.