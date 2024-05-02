Potential update on real-life Bloodline member’s WWE debut

Cody Rhodes finally dethroned Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL, but The Bloodline lives on. There had been rumors about the future of one of the most dominant factions in wrestling history, but creative plans coming out of WrestleMania have made it clear that the storyline will not end anytime soon.

Tama Tonga made his World Wrestling Entertainment debut in the fallout of WrestleMania, joining Solo Sikoa to kick Jimmy Uso out of the group as a shocked Paul Heyman looked on. It was later implied that Reigns sent Tonga to help deal with Jimmy.

The storyline recently saw another twist as Solo took on a leadership role. Going back to WrestleMania Week, it was reported that Jacob Fatu had signed with the company and would be debuting in The Bloodline's storyline.

At one point, Fatu was expected to debut at the Draft TV tapings. However, word came down that same week that The Samoan Werewolf was no longer scheduled for the tapings, but he was signed. Now, a new report from PWInsider notes that Fatu, Sikoa, and Tonga were all at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut, last week.

It remains to be seen why the Anoa'i Family members were brought to the company's HQ, but it could be for anything from meetings with executives to a photo shoot or some kind of creative reason.

Regarding Fatu, it was noted that recent discussions on his debut quieted shortly after the news leaked, but that does not necessarily mean the debut isn't in the works. A main roster source said officials are in no rush to debut the two-time MLW champion, and while there is a plan in place for Fatu, everything with The Bloodline is laid out meticulously.

Tama Tonga makes WWE in-ring debut

Tama Tonga debuted with World Wrestling Entertainment last month as the newest member of The Bloodline. The 41-year-old joined Solo Sikoa in kicking Jimmy Uso out of the group, as ordered by Roman Reigns.

Tonga made his in-ring debut for WWE at today's live event in Bologna, Italy. He and Solo defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in tag team action. After the match, the 15-time NJPW champion was dropped with the RKO.

The company will be in Vienna, Austria, tomorrow for another non-televised live event. They will then travel to France for Friday's SmackDown and Saturday's Backlash PLE.

