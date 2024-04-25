Real-life Bloodline member set to miss upcoming WWE Draft - Reports

The WWE Draft is set to kick off later this week and fans are buzzing about potential trades and surprises. There was apparently a major angle in the works for The Bloodline but word now is that plans have changed in a significant way.

Jacob Fatu reportedly signed with the sports entertainment giant during WrestleMania XL weekend and was backstage for the event. He is the son of Sam Fatu aka The Tonga Kid aka The Samoan Savage. It was reported earlier this week that the nephew of Rikishi and Umaga was expected to debut as soon as Friday's SmackDown and Draft Night 1 event. The 32-year-old was also confirmed to bypass NXT and be a main roster Superstar moving forward.

The Samoan Werewolf is no longer expected to debut on the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown. A new report from PWInsider notes that now Fatu is not internally scheduled to be at the upcoming Draft TV tapings.

A backstage source revealed that main roster officials are in no rush to debut the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. It was also stated that there is a plan in place for Fatu, but with The Bloodline, everything is laid out meticulously.

One potential plan tossed around, but not confirmed to be in the works, had Fatu teaming up with Tama Tonga, who recently replaced Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline. The idea is that the two would make a good tag team as their fathers teamed up in the 1980s as The Islanders.

WWE Legend on Jacob Fatu joining the company

Jacob Fatu has been wrestling since 2012. The real-life Bloodline member previously held MLW's World Heavyweight Championship and National Openweight Championship.

The son of Sam Fatu, the 32-year-old has reportedly signed with the Stamford-based company and is expected to debut in The Bloodline's storyline soon.

AEW's Jim Ross recently discussed the signing on his Grilling JR podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer included a nod to his boss, Tony Khan.

"Good signing. Not surprising after WrestleMania, I'm sure they'll have more signings. Tony Khan's doing a great job at signing new talent, quality talent. It's just that time of year... rosters move, they change, they're amended, hence the WWE Draft, hence more signings, new marriages, and so forth. So, that's not surprising to me... that's just kind of the tradition in the pro wrestling business. After WrestleMania, you adjust your roster, and I thought it was good that they booked some of those NXT kids," Jim Ross said. [From 03:53 to 04:37]

New details on potential WWE Draft plans for The Bloodline and Roman Reigns were just revealed today.

