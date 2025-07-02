Real-life Bloodline member not joining WWE anytime soon (Exclusive)

The Bloodline is an ever-evolving group within the WWE, so there always remains a possibility for someone to join the faction. Consisting of the Fatu, Anoa'i, and the Maivia family, the Bloodline is also one of the largest families in professional wrestling, giving WWE a plethora of talents to sign from.
However, WrestleVotes recently shut down all rumors of another real-life Bloodline member joining the promotion. At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa added the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Tala Tonga, to his group, leading fans to wonder when they can see Zilla Fatu in the company.
Addressing that during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes confirmed that it might be some time before Zilla Fatu signs for the company. He said that the 25-year-old might have to wait two or three years before making his WWE debut.
"Look, I know everybody wants to see Zilla. I've run into Zilla a few times. He seems like a cool kid, but he's young. He's going to be around. Look at Jacob Fatu, how long it took him, and he debuted with a rocket strapped on him because people wanted to see it. Sometimes, being young and on the WWE roster isn't the best formula. So, if it takes another two or three years for Zilla Fatu, it'll probably be worth those two or three years in the long run," he said. [From 24:25 onwards]
Zilla Fatu is part of the Anoa'i/Fatu family and is the son of the late Umaga, a former wrestler who was the younger brother of Rikishi and Tonga Kid. Zilla is the cousin of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. He is the youngest active member of the Bloodline and is currently signed to Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, where he is the current ROW Champion.
