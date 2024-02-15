Real-life Bloodline member re-signs with major promotion

A real-life member of The Bloodline has announced he has re-signed with a major promotion today on social media. The heel faction has gotten even stronger as of late now that The Rock has seemingly joined.

The Rock confronted Roman Reigns on a recent edition of SmackDown and appeared set to battle The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. However, wrestling fans reacted in an overwhelmingly negative fashion, and The Great One has since turned heel. The Hollywood star slapped Cody Rhodes in the face last week at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event after Rhodes announced he would be challenging Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE Superstar Umaga and was a part of The Reality of Wrestling promotion before he departed due to irreconcilable differences with Booker T last year. However, Fatu took to social media today to announce that he has patched things up with the NXT commentator and will be returning to the promotion.

"After heartfelt discussions, Booker T and I have reconciled. It's with genuine excitement I announce my return to Reality Of Wrestling. Looking forward to creating unforgettable moments together. #ROW #NewBeginnings 🤼‍♂️ @BookerT5x @TheOfficialROW," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer explains why The Bloodline never appealed to him

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently disclosed why the heel faction never appealed to him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that the faction never worked for him because The Usos had been around forever. He also thought Sami Zayn's time as The Honorary Uce was laughable.

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way," said Russo. [From 04:15 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

The addition of The Rock to The Bloodline could mean trouble for the rest of the WWE roster. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the powerful faction on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Are you still a fan of The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE