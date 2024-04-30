Real-life Bloodline member sends a message to Jimmy Uso following WWE Draft 2024

Jimmy Uso went through hell on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. However, a real-life Bloodline member sent a message to the star during his absence from the weekly product.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Uso was hellbent on exacting revenge on Jey Uso. However, the star succumbed to defeat at the hands of Jey Uso. The star was then brutally attacked on SmackDown by Solo Sikoa and a debuting Tama Tonga. Following his absence, Jimmy Uso's wife and real-life Bloodline member Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) sent a message to the injured star.

The 2024 Draft concluded with massive changes to all the rosters before the company heads to France for WWE Backlash 2024. After the two-night event, Naomi sent a message to Jimmy, who was absent and unavailable for the two-night event.

The former Women's Champion posted a picture of Jimmy and marked it with a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Naomi's one emoji reaction to Jimmy Uso!

Jimmy wasn't in the Draft pool as he's reportedly dealing with an injury. He was last seen on WWE SmackDown when Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa attacked the star.

10-time WWE champion on facing The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso

Last year, Jimmy Uso made a questionable choice when he cost his brother Jey against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and rejoined The Bloodline. However, the two had unfinished business and dealt with it at WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, the match was short and didn't live up to the hype, and Jey Uso agreed with it. Speaking to Gorilla Position, the star spoke about his match during the two-night event and felt that they let down the fans after a stellar build-up to the match and the event.

"I just said this to someone. I kinda felt like we did let the people down. [Really, you feel that?] Yeah, man, cuz I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger too. I wanted to do the wrestling part but let alone make sure the emotion part is there. It was just a time issue. You know what I'm saying? You just gotta play your position on the team. That's what happened," Jey said.

While Jimmy Uso is on hiatus, Jey Uso was drafted to WWE RAW and is set to face Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2024 for the World Heavyweight Championship.