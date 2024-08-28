Real-life Bloodline member shares cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A real-life member of The Bloodline shared a cryptic message ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The heel faction has been dominant on the blue brand and recently captured the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions and defeated The Street Profits this past Friday night to retain the titles. The faction also took out Roman Reigns earlier this month with a brutal attack. Ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand, Rikishi took to Instagram to share a cryptic message.

"Y’all keep risin to the TOP ☝🏾 .. Todays your day — Peace and love - @rikishi," he wrote.

Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam and it was his first appearance since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Head of the Table attacked Solo Sikoa at the premium live event, and Cody Rhodes capitalized to pick up the victory.

Former WWE manager reacts to The Bloodline's dominant victory on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's impressive victory over The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell praised The Bloodline's win over The Street Profits. He noted that the faction needed to be built up in order to be taken seriously in a rivalry against Roman Reigns.

"I think if they had done anything else, that's doing a disservice to the Samoan kids. You're gonna put them over, put'em over, and they did. And then just to make sure they got over, they sent DIY in there... got their a*ses handed to them, so, when people leave, they say, ‘Those Samoans are for real.’ [...] They beat these guys 1-2-3 and then somebody else comes in and they beat them too.. Of course, they are opposite Roman Reigns and Solo is leading them, so they don’t have much choice but to get over." [From 46:27 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. The Hall of Famer recently claimed that Jey Uso could leave the promotion if they do not start booking him better on RAW.

