Real-life Bloodline member shares interesting update ahead of WWE RAW

A real-life member of The Bloodline has shared an interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's show is the final edition of the red brand before WrestleMania XL.

The Usos will be squaring off against each other in a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania. Jey Uso exited The Bloodline last year after his brother, Jimmy Uso, betrayed him during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy Uso also cost his brother his chance to defeat Gunther on a recent episode of RAW, and it caused Main Event Jey to issue a WrestleMania challenge.

In real life, WWE legend Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Rikishi took to Instagram today to share an update ahead of WWE RAW. He stated that WrestleMania week has officially started and hyped the premium live event, as seen in his post below.

"WM week has officially started @wwe .. Philly are you ready to witnesses the DREAM MATCH #UsoMania40 ??? #AnoaiFatuBrand #bloodline #Usos #Jey #Jimmy #Fatu," he wrote.

Jey Uso reveals facing The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso is a dream match

Jey Uso is looking forward to squaring off against his brother at WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

Speaking on The Battleground podcast earlier this year, the RAW star claimed that the storyline is going to feel different from the others at The Show of Shows. He noted that he is more excited about the storyline leading up to the match than the bout itself.

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jey Uso has become a singles star since making the jump to WWE RAW last year and leaving The Bloodline. It will be fascinating to see if The Usos ever reunite as a tag team.