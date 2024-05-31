Real-life Bloodline member shares update following major surgery

A real-life member of The Bloodline had undergone major surgery and has provided an update today on social media ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown. The heel faction has undergone some changes in recent weeks on the blue brand.

Afa of The Wild Samoans (Afa Anoa'i) recently underwent successful heart surgery. However, he had to undergo another surgical procedure recently but this time it was his back. The 81-year-old needed screws loosened in his back following his heart surgery as one of them was pressing against a nerve. Lance Anoa'i took to Instagram to share a photo with his grandfather today.

"Cherished moments! Visited my grandfather today! #wwe #HOF #🩸," he wrote.

He shared an image with the WWE legend who gave a thumbs up as seen in the post below.

The Wild Samoans were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Afa and the Anoa'i family well as he recovers from surgery.

WWE legend Haku reveals he was unaware his sons would be joining The Bloodline

Haku recently disclosed that he had no idea his sons would be joining WWE or becoming members of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes last month at WrestleMania XL. He has not returned to SmackDown since the loss, and Solo Sikoa has become the leader of the heel faction for now.

Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga have recently joined The Bloodline and their father, Haku, recently shared in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he was not informed it was going to happen beforehand.

"I was surprised to see them in there and... [On being asked if he knew about his sons' joining WWE] No! I guess there was the deal, whatever it was, not to tell anybody. And they did a great job. You know, we are sitting at home and watch Tama coming in and of course Tonga Loa there. It was great, you know," Haku admitted. [2:06 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline after he was defeated by Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL last month. Only time will tell what the future holds for the faction and how Roman Reigns will react to his new stablemates when he returns to WWE television.

