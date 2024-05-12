Real-life Bloodline member undergoes successful heart surgery

A real-life member of The Bloodline has undergone successful heart surgery today. The heel faction has recently introduced two new members on WWE television.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have joined The Bloodline in recent weeks after Jimmy Uso was kicked out, following his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL. Afa Anoa'i, known as Afa The Wild Samoan, underwent heart surgery recently. The announcement was made on WXW Wrestling's Facebook account and the veteran has been discharged from the hospital. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Afa Anoa'i well as he recovers from surgery.

"On Thursday, our beloved patriarch Afa the Wild Samoan had a successful TAVR procedure to replace his aortic valve. Yesterday afternoon he was discharged from the hospital! We're all so grateful that this final hurdle has been passed! Now he has more back rehabilitation to do, but our Pops kicked out again and is one of the strongest human beings in the world! Thank you all for your prayers and concern!" wrote the promotion.

You can check out their Facebook post below:

Real-life Bloodline member discusses plans to return to the ring

Afa The Wild Samoan's son, Afa Anoa'i Jr. dealt with a heart issue last year but has recently returned to the ring on the independent wrestling scene.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Roman Reigns' cousin shared his plans after he was medically cleared to return to the ring. He was hospitalized last year due to a heart issue but the 39-year-old has since been able to return to the ring. He lost to Nunzio in a Street Fight on April 19 at ECPW Fundraiser For The Ulster Country American Foundation.

"I've been cleared to return to in-ring activities. I'm taking it a little slow, though. I'm not diving right into it you know like I should, so I'm kinda taking it a day at a time. I'm getting in the ring. I'm starting to train and work out more and more, but I'm looking forward to resuming my career," he said. [From 00:34- 00:53]

The Bloodline remains a powerful group on SmackDown despite Roman Reigns being on hiatus. Solo Sikoa claimed this past Friday night on the blue brand that he spoke with Roman Reigns, and by order of The Tribal Chief, he would be serving as the leader of The Bloodline until The Head of the Table returned.

