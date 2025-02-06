Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu reacts to Jacob Fatu's backstage moment at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was filled with notable spots as new stories unfolded heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu reacted to Jacob Fatu's backstage moment at the event.

The Anoa'i family has deep roots in the wrestling industry, and most of them have eventually made it to the Stamford-based promotion. Last year, Jacob Fatu debuted for WWE and joined The New Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership. Moreover, Lance Anoa'i also signed with the company and joined the development brand.

However, Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, has been one of the most talked-about promising stars in the industry but hasn't appeared on WWE TV yet. Recently, he reacted to Kayden Carter's post on Instagram, where Jacob Fatu was seen breaking character with the two-time Tag Team Champion backstage at Royal Rumble 2025:

"🩸," Zilla Fatu commented on the post.

Bloodline members including Jacob Fatu could go after Jey Uso, according to WWE Hall of Famer

The Bloodline kept hold of the most prestigious title in WWE for nearly four years as Roman Reigns changed the landscape of the industry. However, the faction has been trying to get the title back into the fold, and Bubba Ray Dudley thinks that could happen after WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open, Hall of Famer said that he wants to see stars such as Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, or even Solo Sikoa go after Jey Uso after he wins a World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"If you had somebody from The Bloodline chasing Jey Uso, a Solo Sikoa, a Jacob Fatu, or even Roman Reigns, there's good story left there. So, I'm on board with Jey Uso winning the championship at WrestleMania 41 as whatever the plan is afterwards," Dudley said. (From 19:20 to 19:39)

It'll be interesting to see if the 2025 Royal Rumble Winner walks out of WrestleMania 41 with gold around his waist.

If you use quotes from the article's second half, please credit Busted Open, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

