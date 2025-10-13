  • home icon
Real-life reason why Becky Lynch refused to travel to Australia revealed

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 13, 2025 17:25 GMT
Becky Lynch at SummerSlam (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch at SummerSlam (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Becky Lynch did not travel to Australia for WWE Crown Jewel and the RAW following the premium live event. The real reason behind her absence from the shows has now been revealed.

After losing to Maxxine Dupri last week on the red brand, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion was involved in a backstage segment with her husband, Seth Rollins. Lynch told The Visionary that she would be going to Adam Pearce and refusing to make the trip Down Under. The RAW star added that she needed time to re-evaluate.

However, it seems like Becky Lynch stayed back to attend fitness trainer Josh Gallegos' wedding, which took place on October 12. A picture posted by a user on Instagram confirmed her presence at the wedding. Gallegos has worked with several WWE Superstars, including The Man.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Amid Becky Lynch's absence from Monday Night RAW, her husband, Seth Rollins, suffered a massive betrayal. In a shocking turn of events, Bron Breakker floored the World Heavyweight Champion with a devastating spear. Bronson Reed soon joined in with a Tsunami, and Paul Heyman also decided to side with the Brons.

Becky Lynch is set to be in action next week on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch's absence from Monday Night RAW will be limited to just one episode. The Man will be back next week to defend the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

On the October 13 edition of RAW, Maxxine Dupri spoke to Cathy Kelley during the commercial break. The Alpha Academy member announced that after her win over Lynch last week, she would get an opportunity to challenge for Becky's title in her hometown of Sacramento next week.

Although Maxxine Dupri did manage to beat Lynch last week on RAW, she would have to do a lot more in their coming match, as winning via count-out, like the last time they wrestled, would not get her the championship. Maxxine Dupri is still searching for her first title win.

Can Maxxine Dupri win the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW? Hit the Discuss button and share your prediction!

