AEW's FTR would be thrilled to learn that WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are interested in wrestling the duo.

Fans are aware that WWE legend Edge is incredibly close to FTR in real life. The former WWE tag team trained with the Rated-R Superstar before his surprise return at Royal Rumble 2020 three years ago.

A fan recently shared a tweet proposing a dream match between Edge and Beth Phoenix and Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

The Glamazon noticed the tweet and responded to the fan, hinting that she's interested in the match. Edge 'liked' the tweet, indicating that he's interested in the match as well.

Edge has had massive praise for FTR in past interviews

Back in early 2019, rumors began floating around that The Revival had asked for their WWE release. Here's what Edge had to say in response to the reports on an episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness:

"I think they're phenomenal. I think if given the chance, quite possibly, them and Usos neck and neck as to who the top team, at least in my perspective, is in the industry. Man, if it's true, I get it in a way. It [has] got to be frustrating? like we talked about, a six-minute match, what kind of story can you tell in a six-minute match? It's hard. And then, you start throwing in Lucha House Party rules and all of these things." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Fans might remember Edge mentioning Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on WWE TV after Seth Rollins invaded his home in October 2021.

Harwood and Wheeler made their long-awaited return to AEW programming at tonight's Revolution event. The duo targeted The Gunn Club upon their comeback and laid out the champions.

What do you think? Would you like to see this dream tag team match between FTR and Edge & Beth Phoenix?

