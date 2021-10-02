Edge calls top AEW stars for help after Seth Rollins invades his home 

Edge called AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to deal with Seth Rollins, after the latter invaded his home during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

It's fair to say that Seth Rollins took things too far on Friday night. While Edge was in the ring, he was beyond horrified to see Rollins at his doorstep. The self-proclaimed Drip God invaded Edge's home in a scary visual. Moments later, the fan-favorite could be seen calling his wife, Beth Phoenix and telling her to go to her brother's house.

Edge also told Beth that he is calling “Daniel and David” to help him deal with Rollins. In a tweet, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that Edge was referencing current AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood by their real names.

"Edge telling Beth Phoenix he was calling "Daniel and David" was a great touch," wrote Ross Sapp. "The real names of AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR."

Edge and FTR are close in real life

For those unaware, Cash Wheeler's real-life name is Daniel Marshall Wheeler. Dax Harwood, on the other hand, goes by the name of David Michael Harwood, outside the squared circle.

Edge is close to both members of FTR. The Rated-R Superstar made his big WWE return during the 2020 Royal Rumble match. There, the WWE Hall of Famer nearly won the battle royal, and he had a great showing.

The WWE Hall of Famer later revealed that he trained with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as they're now known, prior to his in-ring return.

"The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they'd come and they'd get in there with me, and they'd put me through my paces," said Edge. "I didn't want to come back and be anything less than what I was. I'm going to have to work differently. I'm going to have different limitations... I still want to be able to go in there and be able to go half an hour," said Edge. [H/T Cultaholic]

Both members of FTR later tweeted out their reactions to Rollins' home invasion and offered help to Edge.

Following this latest escalation, another in-ring clash between Rollins and Edge would be a sight to behold, and it could deliver a heated conclusion to their rivalry.

What did you think about Edge's reference to FTR? Sound off below.

