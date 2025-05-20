Reason why John Cena vs. R-Truth at SNME is non-title explained by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Following John Cena's win over Randy Orton in the main event of Backlash, the WWE Champion got into an altercation with one of his biggest fans, R-Truth. Their interaction at the post-show press conference ended with the 17-time champion putting Truth through the table.

John Cena's actions led to an official match between R-Truth and his 'childhood hero' for Saturday Night's Main Event. The two are set to battle it out on May 24; however, what's interesting to note is that the title isn't on the line for their match.

The two former allies will face off in a non-title match, and wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared some insight on why this decision must've been made. Speaking on Leigon of RAW with co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone, the ex-WWE employee called out the company for thinking that fans are 'stupid and ignorant.'

"They're making it a non-title match to make us believe that Truth's gonna go over. If it's a title match, you know, no way [Truth will win], but if it's a non-title match, Truth may go [over]. They really believe people are that stupid and ignorant," Russo said. [From 25:26 onwards]

The Saturday Night Main Event card looks absolutely packed with some hard-hitting matches on the show. In addition to John Cena taking on R-Truth, Jey Uso is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul.

The fans will be treated to two heated rivalry matches as CM Punk and Sami Zayn take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. While long-time rivals Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are also set to collide inside a Steel Cage.

