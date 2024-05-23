Reason revealed for one of WWE’s most controversial moments; Vince McMahon’s shocking idea

WWE has had its fair share of controversial storylines and angles, especially during the Attitude Era. Vince McMahon used to be the brains behind much of the creative, including one of the most shocking storylines in pro wrestling history.

After his run with The Nation of Domination, Mark Henry became Sexual Chocolate, a ladies man who admitted to being a sex addict. He was later paired with Mae Young for a romantic angle with the WWE Hall of Famer. The storyline included a feud with Viscera, who splashed Young while she was pregnant with Henry's child. The then-76-year-old wrestling legend went into labor on the February 28, 2000n edition of RAW and gave birth to a Caucasian rubber hand.

On the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker welcomed Henry and asked if he's seen "The Hand" lately. They joked that this was bad or great TV, depending on how one wanted to look at it, and then said it was so bad that it was great.

The World's Strongest Man also revealed what Vince told him about the angle, which is different from what he's said in the past.

"[Mae] was special, man, and that whole Sexual Chocolate thing was fun as hell. They paid me, and I'm glad they paid me to do it, but man, I would've done that s**t for free. It was so much fun, every week it was something funny. I had to ask Vince. I said, 'Vince, what's the deal with the hand? Like, why would they pull a hand out?' He said, 'Because I'm giving you a hand.' I said, 'A what?' He said, 'Mark, I'm giving you a hand [claps slowly],' and I went, 'You messed up, man, you alright?' [laughs] Like, Vince is something else, man," Mark Henry said. [From 1:50:56 to 1:51:40]

Henry and Taker went on to praise Mae for being tough, recalling how she took a Dudley Bomb off the stage through a table at the age of 77 and a top rope powerbomb through a table.

Mark Henry recalls WWE Valentine's Day segment

The World's Strongest Man, who was just called out by Ryback, recently spoke to The Undertaker for his podcast and recalled the Valentine's Day segment he and Young filmed. The hotel room angle aired on the February 14, 2000, edition of WWE RAW.

"I had these red silk boxers on, with hearts and stuff on them, and she kept trying to open the fly. She said, 'Come on, let me see it! Let me see it!,' I was like, 'Stop Mae, stop! Come on, let's shoot this,'" Mark Henry recalled.

Henry and Young teamed up once on the March 5, 2000, edition of WWE Sunday Night Heat. They defeated Ivory and Mideon in just under three minutes.

