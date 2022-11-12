Reason why Sami Zayn was absent from SmackDown this week

Sami Zayn was absent from SmackDown this week as The Usos successfully defeated The New Day to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

During the commentary, Michael Cole revealed that the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn was absent due to personal reasons this week:

#SmackDown Michael Cole mentions that Sami Zayn is away with a personal reason.

Many claim Sami Zayn to be a breath of fresh air in the Bloodline story. His interaction with Jey Uso has been a big part of the storyline. It has seemingly revitalized something that has gone on for over two years.

The crowd on SmackDown this week even chanted "We want Sami" towards Jey Uso, causing him to visibly close his ears to not hear it:

As it turned out, The Usos didn't need Zayn's help as they retained the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. As a result, they will now surpass The New Day as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

The New Day held the previous record at 483 days when they surpassed Demolition. They were the last obstacle for The Usos, who will probably end the year as tag team champions unless there is a surprise.

While there seemed to have been plans for Zayn and Kevin Owens to dethrone The Usos, that story may have been put on hold for the time being.

