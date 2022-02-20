Potential reason why The Undertaker missed WWE Elimination Chamber

The Undertaker recently appeared in a Bad Bunny concert, which seems to be the potential reason for him not showing up at the Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

There were plans for The Phenom to reportedly appear at the premium live event in a non-wrestling capacity to celebrate his impending Hall of Fame induction, but it didn't come to fruition.

Taker instead showed up at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas in his American Badass persona, driving a motorcycle to the entrance theme he used in the early 2000s.

aacenter @AACenter Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania ?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. Bad Bunny concert or @WrestleMania?? @undertaker just rode into AAC mid-song…which resulted in one of our favorite staredowns of all time. 🔥 https://t.co/59PA9VckvB

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel last year, The Phenom was in Saudi Arabia for a Pitbull concert, which sparked rumors about him making an appearance at the show in some capacity, but that didn't happen either.

The Undertaker shares a great relationship with Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny put on an incredible performance in his tag team bout at WrestleMania 37, which garnered praise from fans and experts alike. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, The Deadman heaped praise on the Grammy-winning artist for his performance at WrestleMania:

“Bunny set the bar, man. He set the bar super high. I’ll tell you what, of all the people that have crossed over and done some cameos for us, I mean, he killed it. Obviously it'd be different doing the full schedule, but what he did… I thought it was utterly amazing. I was blown away by how good he was.”

The two were snapped together ahead of this year's Royal Rumble as well, where Bunny delivered another strong performance.

aacenter @AACenter : bit.ly/SmackdownHOFAA… JUST ANNOUNCED: For one night only, two incredible events live from American Airlines Center. It's the final Friday Night Smackdown before Wrestlemania & The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony! Tickets go on sale Tues., Feb 22 at 10am! JUST ANNOUNCED: For one night only, two incredible events live from American Airlines Center. It's the final Friday Night Smackdown before Wrestlemania & The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony! Tickets go on sale Tues., Feb 22 at 10am! 🎫: bit.ly/SmackdownHOFAA… https://t.co/MC6NSAe9dc

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame following the final episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania at the American Airlines Center. It'll be interesting to see which persona he dons for the occasion.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Abhinav Singh