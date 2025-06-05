Reason why WWE didn't want talent wearing R-Truth t-shirts on RAW (Exclusive)

There has been an overwhelming amount of support for R-Truth within WWE, but the company didn't want anyone to wear his merchandise on the first RAW after it was revealed that his contract wouldn't be renewed. The reason why has been revealed.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on the reports that superstars like Rhea Ripley were asked not to wear R-Truth merchandise while RAW was on the air. Ripley wore his t-shirt and posted it on social media in support of Truth, with whom she had a wholesome exchange.

JoeyVotes stated that it's not in WWE's best interest to have any mention of a superstar who is no longer with the company. This is why talent were restricted from wearing any merchandise related to Truth.

There was a shocking reason behind WWE not extending R-Truth's contract

Truth's WWE exit is undoubtedly going to be a big blow to the locker room morale, as was seen by the outpouring of support from his fellow superstars. So what exactly was the reason behind WWE's decision?

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, JoeyVotes said that R-Truth's high salary was the reason why his contract wasn't extended:

"[R-] Truth, for no reason other than he's been around for a very long time, was making a lot of money, and that's the main reason he's no longer a part of the company," he said. [From 7:30 onwards]

The make money at all costs approach from TKO is beginning to show, and the situation with the former United States Champion has led to WWE getting a lot of backlash.

Truth was a beloved figure backstage, and former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman was especially critical of the decision. He stated that somebody like Truth had far more value than just a monetary one. In his opinion, veterans like Truth directly help create a cohesive locker room, which is important when superstars see each other every week. He added that stars like R-Truth are essential to guide the up-and-comers, and that he could have easily had a new role if WWE wanted to transition him out of his in-ring career.

