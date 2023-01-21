Recent Triple H signee makes WWE debut 

Triple H has been on a talent signing spree since he assumed power as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Apart from several rehirings, a few fresh faces have also been brought in, one of them being Karl Fredericks.

The 32-year-old previously worked for NJPW from 2018 to 2022. His biggest accomplishment during his time with the promotion was winning the coveted Young Lion Cup in 2019.

Just when Fredericks was on the cusp of breaking out, the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly derailed plans. Once his contract with NJPW ended in August 2022, Karl Fredericks chose not to renew it.

Though he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in September last year, his signing didn't come to light until earlier this month. Confirming all the speculation, Fredericks made his debut for the promotion at a recent NXT Live Event.

Sporting a look starkly different from his NJPW days, Karl Fredericks confronted Axiom at the show in Fort Pierce, Florida.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Former NJPW star Karl Fredericks made his WWE debut tonight confronting Axiom at an NXT Live Event. Former NJPW star Karl Fredericks made his WWE debut tonight confronting Axiom at an NXT Live Event. https://t.co/TpAPrzT3PH

While his debut was undoubtedly an impactful one, it remains to be seen when the company brings Karl Fredericks to NXT TV. Moreover, fans can expect the 32-year-old's confrontation with Axiom to result in a feud between them.

WWE and Triple H have an interest in more NJPW stars

The Japanese promotion is not short of talented performers, and WWE is trying to get its hands on a couple more athletes from the company. A recent report suggested that Triple H was interested in bringing Tama Tonga and Hikuleo.

Tonga defeated RAW Superstar Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to win the NEVER Openweight Championship. This suggests his chances of showing up in the Stamford-based promotion are low, though his NJPW contract is set to expire soon.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers WWE has expressed interest in NJPW’s Hikuleo.



- Fightful



** Last night, Jay White challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match.

A date for that match has not been announced yet. ** WWE has expressed interest in NJPW’s Hikuleo.- Fightful** Last night, Jay White challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match.A date for that match has not been announced yet. ** https://t.co/RvgVifxnng

Hikuleo, on the other hand, is set to face Jay White in a Loser Leaves Japan on an unspecified date. Losing that match could pave the way for his WWE signing.

Do you see a bright future for Karl Fredericks in the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

