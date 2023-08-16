Recently crowned champion has hilarious comeback after being insulted by WWE fan

A current champion in WWE has hilariously responded to an angry message from a wrestling fan.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of RAW. However, the popular duo never got the chance to defend the titles as Sonya Deville, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL and is set to miss a substantial amount of time.

Piper Niven made her triumphant return to WWE television last night on the red brand and stated that she wanted to become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. Green tried to say she was in the middle of holding a talent search to find a replacement for Sonya Deville but Niven didn't care. Green and Deville are now officially the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

A WWE fan on Twitter claimed that Piper Niven didn't deserve to be one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions because she didn't do anything to earn the title.

Another fan reacted to the message and noted that the Twitter user had a blue check mark, and joked that he didn't do anything to earn that. Niven retweeted the post and added that she just witnessed a murder.

"📞 “hello police? I’ve just witnessed a murder!” 🤣🤣🤣, she tweeted.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recalls a chat he had with Piper Niven

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently discussed a conversation he had with Piper Niven.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that he spoke with Niven via direct message and claimed that the 32-year-old was in a "depressed state" because she wasn't being used. He added that he is very happy to see Niven finally get another opportunity on television.

"A couple of months ago, I was DM'ing back and forth with Piper Niven and I'll tell you why. I could read between the lines of her tweets that she was in a very depressed state like any wrestler is that's sitting at home, and waiting for the call to ring and they got no plans for you. You're second-guessing what you did wrong and this that. So we had a nice exchange back and forth for a little bit. So bro, don't get me wrong, I am very happy for her." [From 10:35 - 11:13]

Niven has already asserted her dominance over Chelsea Green and the duo could make for a very entertaining tag team moving forward on WWE television.

