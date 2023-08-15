Vince Russo opens up about DM exchange with current champion in WWE during "depressed state" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a conversation he had with Piper Niven.

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, was in a backstage segment on RAW with Adam Pearce. She said that she was planning to hold a competition to find a new partner after Sonya Deville was sidelined due to a torn ACL.

Piper Niven, however, showed up and forcefully took one of the tag titles and proclaimed that she was Green's partner.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled chatting with Piper. He felt that she was depressed for being underutilized and was sitting at home waiting for a call from WWE. The former writer claimed that he was very happy with Niven getting TV time.

"A couple of months ago, I was DM'ing back and forth with Piper Niven and I'll tell you why. I could read between the lines of her tweets that she was in a very depressed state like any wrestler is that's sitting at home, and waiting for the call to ring and they got no plans for you. You're second-guessing what you did wrong and this that. So we had a nice exchange back and forth for a little bit. So bro, don't get me wrong, I am very happy for her." [From 10:35 - 11:13]

Vince Russo was annoyed with WWE creative for the angle

While Russo was happy for Piper Niven getting to hold the Women's Tag Team Championships, he made it clear that he did not like the way this whole angle played out on RAW. He questioned if any star could just walk up and claim to be champion.

"This isn't the way you do it. So anybody can claim a title at any time?" [From 11:22 - 11:30]

Russo felt that WWE devalued the Women's titles by having Piper Niven just claim the titles and not having to go through any challenge.

What do you think of Piper Niven capturing the Women's Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section below.

