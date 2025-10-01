Recently departed WWE star's boyfriend blasted by Mark Henry for calling wrestling "fake"

Mark Henry was not happy with a former WWE star's boyfriend, who ranted about wrestling being "fake." The Hall of Famer had a lot of things to say about the man, who is a budding social media personality.
Jazmyn Nyx was written out of television last week on NXT and later revealed that she's not going to sign a new contract. Her boyfriend, Bryton Constantin, went viral for calling wrestling "fake" during an Instagram video weeks ago.
In an appearance on TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring podcast, Mark Henry was asked about his thoughts on Nyx and Constantin. Henry wasn't thrilled with pro wrestling being called fake, but he put the blame on the industry for letting in non-wrestling fans.
"That was a little strong. I didn't like it at all. But it’s our fault, because we're the ones who let them in the business, let her in the business, let him in the business. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. There's lot of people you shouldn't bring the business. ... We let random smucks in wrestling, male and female," Henry said.
Mark Henry added that it was all just ragebait from Jazmyn Nyx's boyfriend as a promotion for his gambling sponsors. However, he was still adamant that it's the wrestling business' fault for allowing athletes who have no prior knowledge about the industry in.
Mark Henry picks his choice for John Cena's final opponent
WWE has confirmed that John Cena's final appearance as an active in-ring performer is on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. Cena's final opponent has not been announced yet, but Mark Henry already has his choice.
"In my mind, I want it to be Joe Hendry," Henry said on the Inside the Ring podcast.
The World's Strongest Man explained:
"If John Cena wants to give back to the business, you give it to somebody that's gonna have a career, just like him. When he came in, and him and Kurt Angle went at it, him having that initial interaction with Kurt Angle is what forged the level of where he was gonna be. You've gotta give it back, you've gotta give the rub."
Some of the rumored names as potential final opponents for Cena include Chris Jericho, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Gunther and Bron Breakker.
