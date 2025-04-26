Recently dethroned WWE champion confirms he hasn't "heard anything" about potential one-on-one match with John Cena

Following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, several WWE Superstars will likely be in line to face John Cena. Recently, Bron Breakker also addressed the possibility of a future match against the 48-year-old legend.

Ad

One Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals, The Unpredictable Badass defended the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal-Four Way Match. Breakker lost the title to ''Dirty'' Dom after the younger Mysterio pinned Balor.

Meanwhile, the main event saw Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In his last-ever WrestleMania match, The Cenation Leader defeated The American Nightmare to become a record-setting 17-time World Champion.

Ad

Trending

During a recent appearance on Gorilla Position: Beyond the Ring, Bron Breakker stated that he had not heard from the company's creative team regarding a possible match against The Franchise Player. The former Intercontinental Champion affirmed his lack of knowledge about the potential for this match to occur.

"No [there has not been any talk of Bron Breakker vs. John Cena in 2025], not to my knowledge. I haven't heard anything about that [from the company's creative]. I don't know if it will happen. I have no idea," he said. [From 08:02 to 08:11]

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

John Cena's first Undisputed WWE Championship defense officially confirmed on SmackDown

The Face That Runs The Place appeared on RAW after WrestleMania on April 21, 2025, as the newly crowned champion. He made the crowd apologize for treating him poorly for 20+ years. However, fans' apology did not sway John Cena. However, the segment ended with Randy Orton RKO'ing him out of nowhere.

Ad

Ad

Last night on SmackDown, The Viper and The Cenation Leader came face-to-face in an intense promo battle. When Randy Orton asked him to put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line then and there, John Cena announced he would face the 45-year-old at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The segment ended with The Apex Predator hitting an RKO on the 17-time World Champion.

It will be exciting to see if John Cena loses his championship to Randy Orton in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10.

Ad

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More